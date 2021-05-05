Portworx by Pure Storage has announced PX-Backup 2.0, the new release of its market-leading application and data protection platform for modern applications. Enhanced features enable enterprises to increase security with role-based access controls, improve data protection intelligence with a new Activity Timeline Dashboard and search to manage the backup process, and protect Kubernetes applications running on more ecosystem platforms.

Built to address the unique nature of Kubernetes, PX-Backup 2.0 by Portworx provides IT teams at enterprise-scale organizations with the secure, self-service experience necessary to efficiently and successfully protect modern applications. New features and capabilities include:

Secure self-service with Role Based Access Control (RBAC): PX-Backup 2.0 provides granular role-based access controls that integrate with corporate authentication systems like LDAP and Active Directory to enable a secure, self-service experience. Customers can now map users and user groups to specific roles, while administrators can control the permissions and level of user access in PX-Backup.

Data protection is increasingly critical, yet many organizations struggle, particularly in complex, distributed Kubernetes environments where traditional, server-based data protection methods can’t scale effectively. In fact, approximately 75% of IT professionals wrongly believe that container-based applications can be backed up in the same way as individual applications, according to Enterprise Strategy Group. As a result, enterprises are at risk of significant process delays, unplanned downtime, and possible data loss in the event of common operational failures.

“Protecting Kubernetes applications in highly dynamic environments requires a completely different approach – one that has container granularity, is Kubernetes-aware and multi-cloud. With PX-Backup 2.0, enterprises can protect their mission critical Kubernetes applications with a secure, self-service experience designed specifically for these modern complex environments.” says Murli Thirumale, VP and GM, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage.