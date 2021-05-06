Stratus Technologies has launched a new program to enable System Integrators (SIs) to develop Edge Computing competencies and deployment expertise. Through Stratus led training, certification, and accreditation, SIs now have the tools and support to develop Edge Computing technology practices to generate new revenue. The program’s top partnership level, Stratus Endorsed status, allows SIs to implement Stratus Edge Computing platforms using a repeatable and profitable methodology to ensure high-quality solution delivery, and to bundle Stratus Service offerings to provide on-going end user support.

“Edge Computing is a fundamental Industry 4.0 technology that delivers high value and fast payback, and represents a tremendous opportunity for System Integrators to support end users,” says Mike Bradshaw, Senior Director, Global Channels and Partner Ecosystem at Stratus. “Less than half of end user organizations have the expertise of how and when to deploy Edge Computing. Additionally, more than 70% of manufacturers therefore look to strategic partners to operationalize solutions. Stratus’ Global System Integrator Program provides the curriculum and accreditation as well as the deployment methodology and service support SIs need to successfully deliver value for their customers at the edge.”

Jeff Geiger, Director of Sales & Marketing, Taurus Controls says, “We help our industrial clients move from underperforming traditional technologies to modern, easy-to-manage, and highly available Edge Computing platforms. We find clients who may be apprehensive about new technologies are quickly convinced of the cost-effective benefits of Edge Computing platforms from Stratus. We’ve implemented projects ranging from the plant floor for a soy manufacturer to a biomass steam generator, and clients are seeing massive improvements in the reliability and capability of their operations. SIs working with Stratus are educating end users about the pain points solved by moving away from legacy architectures to modern Edge Computing solutions.”

Stratus Global SI Program for Edge Computing Competency and Practice Development

The Stratus Global Systems Integrator Program is available to join at no cost, and offers partners three levels of certification and accreditation, including access to Not for Resale (NFR) units for testing and development of proof-of-concept (POC) projects. The three Stratus SI tiers are as follows:

Stratus Registered level – Upon qualification, SIs join the Registered level and gain initial access to Stratus tools such as the Stratus Partner Portal, listing in the Partner Locator, and access to discounted demo units.

– Upon qualification, SIs join the Registered level and gain initial access to Stratus tools such as the Stratus Partner Portal, listing in the Partner Locator, and access to discounted demo units. Stratus Certified level – Registered SIs who complete pre-sales certifications and document examples of Stratus platform implementations gain insight via enhanced listing in the Partner Locator, previews of Stratus’ product roadmap, and other exclusive visibility from Stratus. Additionally, Certified level partners can complete implementation certification and employ Stratus’ proprietary installation methodology to deliver reliability for end users.

Registered SIs who complete pre-sales certifications and document examples of Stratus platform implementations gain insight via enhanced listing in the Partner Locator, previews of Stratus’ product roadmap, and other exclusive visibility from Stratus. Additionally, Certified level partners can complete implementation certification and employ Stratus’ proprietary installation methodology to deliver reliability for end users. Stratus Endorsed level – The leading Stratus Certified SIs are invited to join the Endorsed level based on their success with Stratus and regional Channel Partners. Endorsed level SIs demonstrate multiple project implementations and receive a range of benefits including executive sponsorship and invitation to joint opportunity pursuits.

For complete detail about the Stratus Global System Integrator Program and to register, visit the Stratus Partner Portal.