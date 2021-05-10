Siemon is pleased to introduce an innovative enhancement to their proven LC BladePatch duplex fibre optic jumper. Equipped with Siemon’s new space-saving, one-piece UniClick housing, the enhanced jumpers build upon LC BladePatch’s patented push-pull latch design to provide unmatched accessibility and ease of operation in ultra-high-density fibre patching environments.

The UniClick housing features a one-piece body with an integrated switch to make it faster and easier to change polarity, with no loose parts. This reduces the LC BladePatch’s already small footprint, simplifying jumper installation and patching administration in even the tightest, side- stacked server, switch, and SAN port configurations.

The UniClick housing also improves on the jumpers patented, user-friendly fibre polarity change process by eliminating multiple components and steps by incorporating a single polarity reversal switch. “Most fibre jumpers on the market do not support field polarity changes” explains Alex Yao, Siemon Senior Product Manager, “and those that do typically require a technician to disassemble the housing and physically move and twist the fibres, creating a strong risk of damage. With LC BladePatch’s UniClick housing, you simply engage the polarity reversal switch and rotate the latches. The fibres themselves never move from their factory- terminated locations.”

These new UniClick enhancements work in conjunction with LC BladePatch’s exclusive, patented push-pull latch. This popular and proven design allows the connectors to be securely engaged and removed via a finger grip on the end of the strain relief boot rather than defeating traditional LC latches that can be extremely difficult to access in high-density applications. To further simplify jumper installation and future patching field management, LC BladePatch jumpers feature reduced-diameter uni-tube cable and bend-insensitive glass fibre. This space- saving, flexible cable reduces cable pathway congestion for improved airflow, energy efficiency and simplified cable routing.

Siemon’s new LC BladePatch jumpers are compatible with any standard duplex LC adapter opening or LC small-form pluggable (SFP) module. They feature superior connector polish that meets stringent Telcordia and ISO/IEC end-face specifications and exceeds all ANSI/TIA and ISO/IEC insertion loss and return loss requirements. Available in OM3 and OM4 50/125 Multimode and OS1/OS2 Singlemode, in both UPC and APC configurations, and in OFNR, OFNP and LSOH jacket constructions, every LC BladePatch is 100% factory inspected to ensure precise optical performance and defect-free operation.