Panzura has announced the formation of its Customer Security Advisory Council, chaired by Chris Hetner, a respected leader in cyber security. The Council will provide education and awareness around data resiliency with a mission of advancing business, operational, and financial alignment to cyber security risk governance.

“It is a privilege to chair Panzura’s Customer Security Advisory Council and share my experience and knowledge on this critical issue,” says Chris Hetner. “The current cyber security ecosystem is largely focused on addressing technical level threats used to inform measures to mitigate risk. While the cyber security ecosystem continues to evolve, it still lacks the ability to contextualise cyber threats and incidents to business, operational, and financial exposures. Education and awareness on this issue is imperative for businesses of all sizes to mitigate the risk involved from a material cyber security incident, and ultimately, stay in business.”

With over 20 years of experience as a cyber security expert, Chris Hetner is recognised for raising cyber risk to the Corporate Council level to protect industries, infrastructures, and economies. He served as the Senior Cyber Security Advisor to the Chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and as Head of Cyber Security for the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examination at the SEC.

“Chris brings the ability to contextualise cyber risk to a business in terms of financial cost. He is also at the forefront of ever-evolving cyber security risk governance requirements and will provide ongoing education to Panzura customers to ensure their cyber security and operational resiliency,” says Katie McCullough, Panzura Chief Information Security Officer. “We are honoured our customers will benefit directly from his invaluable experience and knowledge.”