Lunar Digital has embarked on a new venture in the Manchester data centre industry. Lunar Digital has announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Equinix facility in Manchester, formerly known as MA2.

Equinix has 240 data centres spanning 27 countries, and had previously announced the closure of MA2 in December 2021.

The acquisition of the 22,500ft² 3MVA (expansion to 4MVA) facility is highly strategic for Lunar Digital to bolster its data centre footprint in the UK. The business also has an existing Tier 3 European facility in Norway.

Robin Garbutt says, “We’re very excited to announce that we’ve completed the acquisition of the Equinix data centre in Reynolds House. The acquisition will ensure client colocation capacity in the most highly demanded markets within the UK. The demand for premium data centre capacity in Manchester continues to be highlighted and we are proud to be playing our part in supporting its continued growth.”

Lunar Digital will be able to offer services immediately within the facility, providing stability and peace of mind to existing clients who had previously been informed that the site was due to close. The acquisition also adds notable additional capacity to Lunar Digital’s current data centre network which will also allow them to strengthen their private and virtual cloud solutions. The facility will be rebranded as Lunar1 and Lunar2 due to the fact there are two self-contained facilities within the site, offering highly connected, carrier neutral data centre capabilities in Manchester.

The Lunar Digital team are passionate about Manchester as a data centre location, with the city already establishing itself as a key location for data centre space in the UK, attracting large hyperscale operators like AWS, Azure, and Facebook in recent years.

Manchester has a rich history in innovation and being able to continue supporting some of the incredible businesses that require dependable data centre services in the city is something Lunar Digital are proud to do.

The Lunar1 and Lunar2 facilities in Reynolds House are carrier rich, boasting some of the largest global internet services providers able to provide resilient, low latency connectivity to clients. Lunar Digital will also be one of the last remaining independent data centre operators in the city.

The Lunar Digital team look forward to becoming a key operator in the city and continuing to support existing and new clients.