Veeam Software has announced the appointment of Dustin Driggs as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dustin will lead Veeam’s global financial function, including strategy and reporting, as Veeam continues to gain market share and provide secure backup and fast, reliable recovery that keeps businesses running.

Dustin has more than 30 years’ experience in successfully building and managing large multinational businesses. He joins Veeam from Barracuda Networks where he worked for over 16 years, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, leading the finance and accounting function. Prior to Barracuda Networks, Dustin held senior leadership roles at Cisco Systems and PwC.

“Veeam is helping to keep businesses running when the unexpected happens, whether it’s ransomware, natural disasters, human error, outages, or a cyber attack. That’s an incredible value proposition that in turn creates huge opportunity in a fast-growing market,” says Dustin. “I’m excited to join such a talented and innovative team, and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to Veeam’s continued global success.”

“Dustin brings great experience, insights and skills to Veeam,” says Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “With more than 5,000 employees, 450,000 customers and well over $1 billion in ARR, it’s an exciting time in our development and evolution; we’re growing rapidly by keeping businesses running. In a digital world, our value proposition of proactively protecting data across every type of environment and helping companies rapidly recover from unexpected events is incredibly critical to every organisation. Dustin is a valuable addition to our strong leadership team at Veeam, and I’m confident his expertise and experience will make a great impact here.”