Colt Technology Services has announced the expansion of the company’s VMware-based SD WAN solution with a comprehensive, robust set of new VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) features that include VMware Cloud Web Security and VMware Secure Access. Announced as enterprises face growing security threats, the new features help to bolster Colt’s SD WAN service, so businesses can foster a more secure hybrid workforce, protect apps and data, and further optimise network performance.

The solution combines Colt’s digital infrastructure and customer experience with VMware’s cloud-based SD WAN platform and security capabilities. Offered as optional add-ons, the new features include URL filtering, SSL inspection, Antivirus, Content Filtering, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Visibility – and an environment to test zero-day threats. VMware’s security features, including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), CASB Control and Advanced Sandbox functions are also offered as enhancements to the service. Additionally, the Secure Access solution includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) based remote access to connect users at home or on the move to enterprise applications. Businesses may benefit from improved network performance, simplified strategy and design, together with monitoring and remediation, available directly from Colt as a single vendor.

The SASE market is experiencing rapid growth as businesses understand how digital transformation strategies such as cloud migration and hybrid working are impacting network performance, expanding their attack surface and leaving them increasingly vulnerable to risk. Gartner forecasts that total worldwide end-user spending on SASE will reach $9.2 billion in 2023, a 39% increase from 2022.

The enhancement to the Colt SD WAN is the latest extension of Colt’s SASE portfolio. The set of solutions helps businesses regain control, better secure and help futureproof their digital infrastructure to improve application performance, improve data security and better protect their businesses from sophisticated and damaging security threats.

“After the frenetic pace of digital transformation of the last few years, businesses finally have the breathing space to step back and understand the wider impact of digitalisation, but they’re experiencing new challenges and huge pressure on their infrastructure,” says Peter Coppens, Vice President – Products, Colt Technology Services. “Hybrid working and cloud migration are prompting a rethink around network security, and cyber attacks are more pervasive and devastating than ever before. The SASE security features we’re launching with VMware aim to give businesses the peace of mind that comes from working with two industry-leading technology companies.”

Craig Connors, Vice President and General Manager for VMware’s SASE business, says, “Leading service providers like Colt are delivering a new category of services to enterprise customers so they can help simplify their multi-cloud journey. SASE has emerged as the blueprint for modern networking and security, and we are pleased Colt is expanding its VMware SASE solutions with VMware Cloud Web Security and VMware Secure Access.”