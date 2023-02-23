Royal HaskoningDHV has acquired a minority share in Studio IN-EX. The acquisition follows the existing collaboration between the two companies, focussing on Studio IN-EX’ BIM expertise for Royal HaskoningDHV’s global data centre projects.

The partnership allows Royal HaskoningDHV to further extend its position in the development of data centres and other mission critical facilities.

Erik Oostwegel, CEO of Royal HaskoningDHV, says, “Our society is highly dependent on reliable systems for crucial infrastructures – systems that ensure effective, efficient, and continuous operation. Teaming up with Studio IN-EX has proven its success in delivering state-of-the-art energy efficient mission critical facilities all over the world. With this partnership we underline our joint commitment to sustainable data centres.”

BIM

Together, Studio IN-EX and Royal HaskoningDHV will boost their competence centre for Building Information Modelling (BIM), a worldwide method of designing and constructing buildings based on information-rich 3D models. Studio IN-EX is an early adopter in BIM-based design, that fundamentally changed the way buildings are designed, engineered, built and managed. BIM allows design and construction teams to work more efficiently, and captures data to benefit operations and maintenance activities.

The strategic match is based on the BIM expertise and the delivery of primarily data centre projects, with Studio IN-EX as a subconsultant to Royal HaskoningDHV on a global scale – both companies have been working together for the last five years.

Growth potential

Balázs Molnár, Founder and CEO of Studio IN-EX, says, “Our vision is very much aligned. The way we work together ensures clients’ access to state-of-the art designing techniques globally. We have a joint understanding on how to accelerate and we are confident that by bringing Royal HaskoningDHV on board as shareholder of Studio IN-EX, we both improve our growth potential and competitive position in data centres and other industries in the future.”