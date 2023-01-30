Macquarie Government has announced that it has renewed and extended its agreement with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to provide a range of data and cyber security services. It will see the ATO continue to leverage services including Macquarie’s Secure Internet Gateway (SIG), 24x7x365 Security Operations Centre (SOC), sovereign data centre, hyperconverged infrastructure, and cloud services. These services support the secure management of the connection between the ATO’s IT environment and the internet, and protect the financial, personal and sensitive data of Australian organisations and citizens.

Since the initial agreement was signed in 2019, Macquarie has facilitated the migration of SIG services as well as supported the ATO’s IT and security teams in relation to SIG services. This support includes the monitoring of digital events on the ATO’s SIG and triage of targeted attacks by Macquarie’s SOC.

For the ATO, Macquarie’s SOC provides a full inspection of internet traffic flows, content, and images to meet ATO policies, the government’s Protective Security Policy Framework (PSPF) and Information Security Manual (ISM) controls.

Macquarie Government provides SIG and other cyber security services to approximately 42% of the government based on staff headcount.

“We’re proud to play a key role in keeping one of Australia’s most fundamental government agencies secure, at a time when Australians are looking for greater assurance their critical government data and the institutions that store and protect it are fully secure,” says Aidan Tudehope, Managing Director, Macquarie Government.