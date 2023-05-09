Logpoint has announced Sven Bagemihl as Regional Director for the CEMEA region, including Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Sven will be responsible for building growth across enterprise customers and alliances within a fast-growing and highly competitive marketplace, working out of the new Logpoint offices in Munich.

Logpoint is the only major European provider of foundational SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, and SAP security technologies converged into a complete security operations platform. Logpoint secures digital transformation and helps organisations of all sizes combat cyber security threats, operate reliable IT infrastructures, and provide essential compliance with important regulations such as KRITIS, GDPR and NIS2.

“We are at a historical tipping point where global digital transformation is threatened by increasingly aggressive adversaries: organised crime and state-sponsored actors. The war in Ukraine, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated this development. I’m excited to join Logpoint at a time when the need for efficient and scalable European cyber security technology is more apparent than ever,” says Sven.

Scandinavian private equity fund Summa Capital recently announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Logpoint, investing in European cyber security resilience and building a European cyber security powerhouse as an alternative to the dominating US vendors. The Frankfurt-based investment firm Yttrium (formerly Digital+ Partners) remains a significant minority shareholder in Logpoint after the transaction.

“Logpoint has a decade-long track record of technology excellence and thought leadership in the cyber security domain. Across Europe, it’s increasingly becoming a priority for customers to work with vendors that have European DNA and understand the importance of privacy, data residency, and strategic resiliency. I believe Logpoint is in a unique position as the only native European SIEM/SOAR vendor,” says Frank Brandenburg, new Logpoint board member.

“With Sven and Frank, we are adding almost 60 years of technology and cyber security leadership experience to the Logpoint team. We are increasing Logpoint reach and capability, extending our ability to serve strategic partners and customers, and strengthening our position in the CEMEA market, particularly in Germany. They will be key assets on our way to creating the strongest European cyber security company with global reach,” says Logpoint CEO Jesper Zerlang.