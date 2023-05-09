Kingston Digital has announced its new DC600M Enterprise SSD. DC600M is optimised for mixed-use workloads with excellent Quality of Service (QoS) to ensure latency and IOPS consistency to hit service-level agreements.

DC600M is 6Gbps SATA 3.0 storage with 3D TLC NAND, suited for use in high-volume rack-mount servers. The drive includes hardware based on-board power loss protection via power loss capacitors to protect data against unexpected power failure reducing the risk of data loss, and ensures the drive successfully re-initialises on the next system power-up. With predictable low latencies over a wide range of read and write workloads DC600M is designed for system integrators, hyperscale data centres, and cloud service providers.

“Quality of Service in an enterprise SSD is critical as data centres and workloads demand stability and low latency for predictable storage performance levels to meet strict customer SLAs,” says Tony Hollingsbee, SSD Business Manager, Kingston EMEA. “In addition, DC600M is AES 256-bit encrypted making it the optimal data centre storage solution when you combine its enterprise-class reliability and strict QoS requirements along with Kingston’s legendary sales support.”

The DC600M data centre SSD is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1920GB, 3840GB and 7680GB capacities.