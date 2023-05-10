DigiCert has announced a partnership to provide DigiCert ONE on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Customers will benefit from DigiCert ONE’s fast time-to-value combined with OCI’s high-performance and security-first architecture for single and multi-cloud deployments. Moving forward, DigiCert and Oracle will collaborate on further integration into the OCI ecosystem to help joint customers manage their digital trust initiatives in a unified architecture.

“Collaboration and deeply integrated security are a few of the key reasons why many of the world’s leading brands turn to OCI to help secure their clouds and data,” says Mike Cavanagh, Group Vice President, ISV Cloud for North America at Oracle. “Enabling access to DigiCert’s leading digital trust infrastructure on OCI provides customers a powerful combination of solutions to safeguard their data and secure their assets.”

“DigiCert’s partnership with OCI makes deployment of DigiCert ONE on OCI easy to deploy and scalable within customers’ single or multi-cloud environments,” says DigiCert Chief Product Officer, Deepika Chauhan. “Together we can help our joint customers reduce the risk of business disruption, protect attack surfaces and deliver identity-based digital innovation with ease.”

With DigiCert ONE, customers can secure users, devices, servers, documents, software and more with a unified architecture that centralises management of digital trust initiatives. DigiCert ONE is a modern, multi-tenant, cloud-native SaaS platform, with the flexibility to be deployed in customers’ private cloud or on premises, if required.

DigiCert ONE supports organisations across a wide variety of use cases, including securing connected medical devices for improved patient care, improving user trust in election data, protecting collection and analysis of device telemetry for improved retail operations, and automating user and device authentication to corporate IT services.

OCI provides a cloud infrastructure with built-in, always-on security that helps deliver compliance with rigorous security protocols and operations. It also delivers performance and reliability with simplified, transparent pricing, and flexible options to help customers meet their unique business needs, whether on premises or in the public cloud, using multiple cloud vendors or a combination.

OCI cloud regions, including OCI Dedicated Regions, offer all the benefits of public cloud services while allowing secure, high-performance, local environments that can help keep sensitive or regulated data and workloads separate to address data residency requirements based on location or sensitivity.