ITN Productions Industry News is producing ‘Safer Cyber-Spaces’ a news-style programme that raises awareness and understanding of cyber security and the risk of cyber attacks as the world becomes more dependent on technology.

The Information Age has brought economic and social progress to many parts of the world and has proved to be a powerful tool for connectivity, freedom and innovation. The rise and evolution of sophisticated internet-based technologies has accelerated the way organisations and individuals share information. As our dependence on technology increases, so has the windows of opportunity for those intent on compromising our systems and data.

With more and more of us working remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Safer Cyber-Spaces will raise awareness of the most current cyber-threats faced in the UK and the on-going response and solutions to these dangers. The bespoke programme will highlight the vital work being done in response to on-going threats to ensure the safety and security of cyberspace, in a rapidly expanding digital economy.

Anchored by an ITN Productions Industry News presenter, Safer Cyber-Spaces will include informative news items, interviews with industry influencers and sponsored editorial profiles.

The programme will launch at International Cyber Expo on 28-29 September 2021 at Olympia, London. A special programme preview will also be showcased at the National Cyber Security Show on 7-9 September 2021 at the NEC, Birmingham. Both shows are hosted by Nineteen Group.

The collaboration with UK Cyber Security Association (UKCSA) will emphasise the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and cutting edge and innovative cyber-security technology. The news-style programme will highlight women in cyber-space security and feature interviews with the prominent figures in the industry, ready to inspire the next generation of female cyber/tech entrepreneurs and thought leaders, and the next generation overall. Safer Cyber-Spaces will also include a news report led by an ITN Productions Industry News reporter that will focus on the skills needed and roles available in the cyber-security sector, with input from the professionals who are already making a difference.

Lisa Ventura, CEO of UK Cyber Security Association says: “We are delighted to be partnering with ITN productions to produce “Safer Cyber Spaces” and raise awareness of the growing cyber threat with small businesses, SMEs and the general public. Cyber security has never been more important since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organisations to make the move to working from home, leaving them wide open to potential cyber-attacks. It has never been more important to educate business and the general public to the growing cyber threat and what they can to do help themselves stay safe online.”

Tristan Norman, Group Exhibition Director, Nineteen Group says: “From all of us here at Nineteen Group, we are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with ITN productions and UKCSA to produce the “Safer Cyber Spaces”. The COVID-19 pandemic and seismic change to global working practices has accelerated the impact Cyber Security threats have on our day-to-day lives. This huge impact to both businesses and individuals has led to us launching two events in this area, with the specific aim to educate, strengthen and add resilience to UK SMEs & Global Enterprise Businesses alike. We are fortunate to have vast expertise and innovation in the Cyber Security space in the UK radiating out from the fantastic work being done by GCHQ & NCSC and now we have an opportunity to showcase thought leadership, British Cyber Security suppliers’ capabilities and best practice to a wider audience.”

Nina Harrison-Bell, Head of ITN Productions Industry News comments: “We are very much looking forward to working with UKCSA and Nineteen Group to produce a programme that will create a broader public understanding of the variety of online and cyber space threats faced in the UK daily.​ We hope the programme provides a platform to share knowledge and learnings with the cyber-security community and shines a light on the great work being done to keep the UK safe.”