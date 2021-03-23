Subzero Engineering has announced that it has launched its Essential Series product line; offering hyperscale, colocation, high performance computing (HPC) and enterprise data centre operators a vendor-neutral, quick-to-deploy and flexible containment system, at an accessible price point. Available globally, in three scalable form factors, the Essential Line, Essential+ and AisleFrame solutions provide end-users with a standardized containment architecture, which can accommodate any rack, server or storage requirement.

By utilizing a flexible, standards-based approach to design and installation, the Essential Series helps operators to quickly scale or retrofit their facility with a solution that drives both performance and energy efficiency. Further, by utilizing Subzero hot or cold aisle containment systems, data centre customers can reduce PUE by 0.4 on average and save approximately 29% on energy costs.

“The Essential Series was born from fifteen years of data centre design and engineering experience, and a strong track record for helping customers improve performance and PUE,” says Sam Prudhomme Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “With growing demands for a flexible, low-cost and high-quality data centre containment line, the Essential Series offers the perfect mix of blue collar functionality and innovation, wrapped in world-class customer service.”

The foundations of performance and efficiency

Subzero Engineering Essential Series products are engineered to be ultra-efficient, quick to deploy, and offer reduced containment costs of up to 30%. The Essential Series uses high quality materials with standardized sizes to minimize lead times, allowing customers to meet demanding timescales with a reliable solution. Subzero have also taken the guesswork out of choosing a containment solution, with the Essential Series customers simply select the type of door (hinged or sliding, dual or single), the size of the roof or length of the aisle, and add how many racks or panels are needed.

Essential Plus+

The Essential Plus+ system allows data centre customers to quickly upgrade their containment products and design experience. Available upgrades include pre-engineered customizations, upgraded materials, increased functionality, white glove on-site support, and an extended lifetime warranty.

AisleFrame – The Essential Structure

The Essential Structure is a highly adaptable infrastructure conveyance system, facilitating advanced scalability in middle infrastructure construction. There are endless design, configuration and functionality possibilities with Essential+ Upgrades. Not only is the engineering behind the Essential Structure simple, efficient, and straight forward, so is the pricing structure. Essential Structure pricing is determined by identifying four simple project requirements: frame type (normal or seismic), load requirements (regular, medium, high), rack sizing (5, 10, 15, or 20 racks), and Essential Plus+ upgrades.

“With its lower price point and design flexibility, Subzero is able to offer fifteen years of engineering experience and energy efficient data centre solutions to a broader marketplace,” says Andy Connor, Channel Director, EMEA. “And with manufacturing facilities in the USA and Europe, the company is perfectly positioned to offer high-quality systems with a reduced lead time, helping customers to quickly overcome supply chain issues and reduce their total cost of ownership.”