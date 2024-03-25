iC Consult, an independent consultancy, systems integrator, and managed services provider for identity-driven cyber security, has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Transmit Security, the innovator of identity verification and fraud prevention services, including market-leading orchestration, phishing-resistant authentication with true password-less MFA, passkeys and modern customer identity and access management (CIAM).

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of enhanced cyber security measures and fraud prevention capabilities and is set to offer businesses robust, frictionless authentication experiences that exceed current compliance and security requirements.

Transmit Security has been recognised for its commitment to revolutionising the customer authentication process, eliminating the need for passwords, and thereby, significantly reducing the risk of fraud. The decision to partner with iC Consult stems from its unparalleled expertise in IAM solutions, global footprint in delivering cyber security solutions, and a shared vision for delivering superior cyber security solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

Transmit Security’s VP & GM EMEA, Phil Allen highlights, “iC Consult’s global reach and innovative approach to identity management programs make them the ideal partner to advance our shared goal of making digital interactions safer and more user-friendly.”

Kaltrina Ademi, Director of Channel Sales EMEA, adds, “Partnering with iC Consult was a natural choice for us. Their expertise in IAM and commitment to excellence complement our mission to secure digital identities across the globe.”

Andre Priebe, Chief Technology Officer at iC Consult, shares, “Transmit Security’s password-less technology is a game-changer for our clients, addressing the urgent need for more robust cyber security measures in today’s digital landscape.”

Heiko Klarl, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at iC Consult, remarks, “This partnership enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that effectively combat cyber security threats and fraud, marking a significant step forward in our mission to protect digital identities.”