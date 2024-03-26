atNorth, a leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Nordic IT services corporation, Advania, providing additional capacity at its ICE03 site in Iceland which opened last year.

Advania is a long-standing customer of atNorth at its ICE01 site in Reykjavík, in addition to some of atNorth’s other data centres in Sweden and Finland. The expansion to the ICE03 campus allows for further geographical separation of their infrastructure and highlights the business’ focus on data security, not to mention the benefits of redundancy and performance optimisation.

“atNorth’s ICE03 site in Akureyri helps to ensure our data security,” says Hafsteinn Guðmundsson, Executive Director of IT Operations and Services at Advania, citing as an example that the regulatory framework of some companies that work with sensitive databases calls for data to be stored in geographically different locations. “It is now possible to achieve such separation and mirroring of data domestically by utilising two of atNorth’s sites in Iceland.”

“We are delighted that Advania has chosen to expand into our ICE03 data centre as part of our long standing relationship,” says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. “We are proud to be able to offer increased services where security and connectivity is ensured and carbon footprint is minimised.”

atNorth’s ICE03 data centre is located in the town of Akureyri, which is in the north of Iceland, and therefore, benefits from the country’s cool climate and renewable energy sources. Akureyri is becoming increasingly attractive as a thriving technology hub as a result of investment in better and more resilient connectivity in the region.