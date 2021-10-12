Corero Network Security has announced that 5G Networks has chosen Corero for their “Edge Threat Defense” DDoS protection solution.

Over the past 20+ years, DDoS attacks have always been a part of the threat landscape, but their frequency, magnitude, and sophistication are constantly increasing. 5G Networks, who are dedicated to providing their customers with a valued and unique experience, had recently acquired Colocation Australia and were looking for a solution that would address their greater capacity requirements and network topology. They were also looking for a provider that could easily accommodate a Hybrid DDoS solution without jeopardizing performance. This solution provided 5G with the best of both worlds, as it combines Corero’s automatic, real time, on-premises Network Threat Defense (NTD) solutions, with Edge Threat Defence (ETD) components which provide comprehensive perimeter protection and the ability to manage attack volumes that grow beyond the capacity of their existing internet pipes, thus eliminating the chance for downtime, and lost business.

Solution Highlights:

Flexible hybrid topology providing cost-effective mitigation of international and domestic traffic

In-line real-time mitigation of traffic entering the International perimeter

Near real-time mitigation of traffic entering the domestic perimeter

Optimized topology to provide optimum protection

“The ability to manage and protect our 5GN customers in real-time in combination with lower latency networking benchmarks were critical features in selecting Corero for our IP Transit DDOs protection. In partnering with Corero, we have designed and implemented a security solution in accordance with world’s best practice for preventing DDOS attacks.” says CTO Marco Mattiuzzo.

“We are very pleased to be working with 5G Networks to deploy this hybrid solution which enables them to take advantage of our comprehensive end-to-end SmartWall solution, along with our centralized management and analytics capabilities,” comments Lionel Chmilewsky, Chief Executive Officer at Corero Network Security. “We are also very pleased to strengthen our growing presence in Australia with the addition of 5G networks as a customer.”