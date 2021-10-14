DC Byte has announced the introduction of a new cutting-edge data centre focused mapping and management tool – Project Planner. The launch is in conjunction with the latest deployment of the DC Byte platform which comes with a fresh new UI and a range of enhanced features.

Project Planner delivers project management and planning functionality in one centralised dashboard. Specifically developed for the data centre sector, with in-built GIS functionality; it enables teams to organise, map, select and analyse all their data centre sites from one location. The technology allows departments worldwide to collaborate quickly and effectively across their private library of detailed opportunities, which can be further organised into predefined or custom projects. Combined with DC Byte Analytics, Project Planner becomes an incredibly powerful tool for market evaluation and planning as it enables teams to benefit from instant access to information in order to make faster decisions.

For additional insights, teams can add further overlays to their projects with enhanced data such as fibre maps, flight paths, hazards, and competitive landscapes available, as well as offering project tracking from search to post-purchase, in addition to rapidly analysing multiple elements that can impact purchase criteria options, such as identifying floodplains.

Project Planner also brings a further benefit of being able to simplify complex project sharing needs by giving teams the tools to review detailed reports at the click of a button. It is available as either a cloud-based application or a local enterprise solution, supporting security and data compliance regulations.

Ed Galvin, Founder and CEO at DC Byte, says: “Never before have we seen global teams working in such an aligned way. Time-zones have practically become redundant as the always-on approach to business has been further fuelled by remote working. Furthermore, the pace at which the data centre sector has responded to worldwide demands for more processing power has been phenomenal. The competition for land has never been fiercer, and business leaders are increasingly reliant on data to make educated and intelligent remote decisions, in a close to real-time environment. Project Planner not only enables teams to collaborate in a more agile way but it also greatly enhances the level of detail they can explore from a single location, at the click of a button, which will ultimately lead to achieving greater efficiencies in an often time-pressured decision-making process.”