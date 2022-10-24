Corero Network Security has announced significant enhancements to its SmartWall Threat Defense Director (SmartWall TDD) for Juniper Networks customers. The latest enhancements extend DDoS protection to Juniper’s PTX Series routers, alongside its MX Series. SmartWall TDD not only offers seamless integration into Juniper’s MX Series and PTX Series, but it also includes newly enhanced protections against DDoS carpet bombing, also known as ‘spread spectrum’ or ‘subnet’ attacks.

These additions make it easier than ever for Corero and Juniper customers to protect their networks against service downtime, maintaining business continuity with cutting-edge, automatic DDoS protection.

DDoS attacks are becoming more sophisticated, and launching an attack is increasingly easy, with startlingly low barriers to entry for cyber criminals. Numbers of recorded attacks are on the rise, with significant shifts in attackers’ motives and goals. The latest trend of ‘carpet bombing’ sees attackers targeting a range of addresses, or entire subnets, rather than a single IP address. This allows them to evade traditional and manual approaches to mitigation. Although carpet bomb attacks are not new, their use is becoming more prevalent, posing a serious threat to unprotected internet service and hosting providers, as well as their downstream customers.

Integrated with Juniper’s PTX Series Routers and MX Series, Corero’s SmartWall DDoS software intelligence powers the DDoS solution with automatic, real-time detection and delivers line-rate mitigation through pre-integration with Juniper’s network infrastructure. This direct integration means filters are added and removed in seconds, enabling fast detection and mitigation of attacks. It leverages always-on, packet-level monitoring, automated machine analysis and high-performance infrastructure-based enforcement across the network edge.

Corero CEO, Lionel Chmilewsky, says, “We are delighted to announce these significant enhancements to the Juniper and Corero joint DDoS defense solution. Our partnership equips Juniper with an industry-leading DDoS protection solution, leveraging its SDN-enabled PTX and MX Series routers and Corero’s software intelligence. Together we can deliver expert protection against the growing threat of DDoS.”

“This continued collaboration with Corero enables us to provide our customers with automatic, real-time protection against DDoS attacks while helping to eliminate service downtime,” says Samantha Madrid, Group Vice President, Security Business and Strategy, Juniper Networks. “This is another tangible example of how we bring the Juniper Connected Security vision to life – safeguarding users, applications and infrastructure by extending security to every point of connection.”