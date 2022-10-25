Telehouse has strengthened its executive leadership team further by appointing a new Managing Director.

Previously holding the role of Deputy Managing Director for Telehouse Europe, Takayo Takamuro has recently been promoted to the role of Managing Director with full responsibility for the leadership and development of Telehouse Europe. Takayo will play a key role in driving innovation and improving customer experience across the business. She will continue to be based in London, the European headquarters for Telehouse.

Takayo has over 25 years’ experience in the data centre industry, joining Telehouse in 2021 from parent company KDDI. She started her career in the telecoms industry in 1995, before moving on to lead global sales and business development for major manufacturers and finance companies. As Managing Director, she brings a wealth of industry experience and excellent strategic skills to Telehouse, while also leading initiatives including staff welfare, client satisfaction, and the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts.

Takayo takes on her new role at a key point in the growth of Telehouse. With the launch of its largest facility, Telehouse South, in London Docklands in the spring, the provider has seen unprecedented levels of demand from customers seeking the connectivity, scalability, and security of Telehouse’s ecosystem. The new data centre is the company’s fifth Docklands based data centre and supports the growing need for resilient colocation services as well as access to leading cloud players and managed services.

Takayo comments: “It’s a very exciting time to be leading Telehouse Europe. The company has a long-established reputation for excellence in the connectivity and data centre market, and we are deeply committed to bringing reliability, resilience, and best-in-class connectivity to each and every one of our customers across the continent. I look forward to developing ambitious plans for the future, alongside more efficient, effective, and sustainable ways of working.”