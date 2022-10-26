Project:Hack is the UK’s largest project data hackathon, founded by Projecting Success and delivered by the Project Data Analytics Community in collaboration with the Association for Project Management (APM), HS2, Gleeds, KBR and other key sponsors. Taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Football Stadium on 28-29 November, this event aims to bring together project and data professionals alongside students to push new boundaries, develop innovative solutions and transform how projects are delivered.

Projecting Success wants to inspire and build a positive data culture within organisations to help them understand the potential data has to significantly improve their projecting by optimising how decisions are made. Through the Hackathon, they are able to subject people and data to new ideas and ways of thinking. It inspires people to know they can turn their ideas into working models over the course of just a couple of days.

The Hackathon has now been delivered 16 times with over 1,600 attendees and £11,000 in charity donations. For this event, the community are donating their ticket sales to the Wildlife Trust in support of the natural environment. Projects have a substantial impact on the environment, and this donation aims to help protect the habitat of wildlife across the country. With environmental change a core focus of the hack, the Wildlife Trust is a no brainer.

Martin Paver, CEO and Founder of Projecting Success, says: “Sponsoring the hackathons position organisations as forward thinking and innovative. We are driven to make our projects safer, more productive, environmentally friendly and less expensive, especially within the current financial climate.

“We have built an ambitious vision alongside the Project Data Analytics Task force on how we bring data to the forefront to support these key objectives. A fundamental part of that vision is to convert innovation into tools and practices, making them easily accessible and deployable. Sponsorship enables the hackathons to continuously provide an accelerated platform to fulfil this vision collaboratively, connecting people and organisations.

“Although there are many cross-sector digital initiatives driving change, at a macro level there is a lack of ambition to truly transform how projects are managed and delivered. We aspire to change this by showing the art of the possible with data and building real solutions to real project challenges.”

As a warm-up to the Hackathon, Projecting Success are hosting a ‘meet-up’ session on 3 November. This session will provide a brief on the visions for 2025, its roadmap and how the hack plays into it. Within the session you will hear from key figures across the task force as they share their journey with project data analytics and how you can make tangible steps to transform the profession.