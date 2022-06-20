Corero Network Security has received the BSI DDoS mitigation service provider qualification.

The BSI has recognised the increase in the number of cyber-attacks, both in number and intensity. Cyber breaches can affect any organisation, not only financially but also damaging its reputation and its customer’s trust. To give organisations a better chance of withstanding an attack, BSI recommends that organisations improve their cyber defences by partnering with a service provider with a high level of specialised knowledge. To help organisations make an informed choice, BSI has compiled a list of recognised DDoS mitigation service providers, including Corero Network Security.

Qualifying for BSI recognition involved completing a rigorous selection criteria. The audit included a comprehensive technical assessment, where Corero proved their capacity to identify and handle both massive DDOS incursions as well as the smaller, sub-saturation attacks which are becoming an increasingly common threat. A technical review of DDoS protection solutions was conducted, and all supporting documentation reviewed.

Corero’s CEO Lionel Chmilewsky comments on the achievement, “This acknowledgement from BSI comes as result of our continuous investment into our solutions, R&D, as well as our significant growing presence in the EMEA market. We are extremely proud to be the only on-premise DDoS protection provider to be qualified by such an important organisation. This is a major step towards expanding our success in the DACH region.”

Corero’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting against the downtime and disruption caused by DDoS attacks. Corero is enabling organisations around the globe to maintain business continuity in the event of DDoS attacks, with its SmartWall DDoS protection solution.

As DDoS attacks continue to grow in magnitude, frequency, and sophistication, it is no longer safe to address this growing problem with traditional blackholing or manual interventions. Corero’s real-time automatic approach is the only way to effectively prevent DDoS-downtime as it blocks over 98% of attacks in seconds, with no operator intervention required. Its ongoing market growth is being further propelled by multiple new product enhancements which ensure we continue to do so.