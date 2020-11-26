Acronis has announced it is partnering with the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity to join the efforts of this private-public network to respond to the world’s growing cybersecurity threats.

As the digital economy becomes an ever-increasing driver around the globe, cybersecurity becomes a primary concern. Engaging leaders from business, government, civil society, academia, and a multitude of sectors, the World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity champions cybersecurity as a competitive advantage that creates value and opportunities for public and private organisations.

Through this partnership, Acronis will contribute its unique approach to cyber protection, which provides a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity, to develop innovations that will solve the security and protection challenges of the future. Specifically, Acronis will engage in the Cyber Risk and Corporate Governance project to help establish a baseline understanding of key issues, while providing guidance on strategies for security and cyber resiliency.

“The Forum’s most recent global risk report noted that the top five global threats were cybersecurity-related, with cyberattacks and data theft among the most immediate dangers,” according to Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussov. “Having been at the forefront of the new IT discipline of cyber protection, Acronis brings a unique, comprehensive perspective to the protection challenges facing today’s institutions. By collaborating with our peers, we can ensure business and government leaders have the tools and frameworks needed to meet their cybersecurity obligations of the modern world.”

As part of the company’s new involvement in the platform, Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussovbrought his expertise to the Centre for Cybersecurity’s annual meeting, which occurred 16-17 November 2020.

“Cybersecurity is critically important in the digital world, yet every day we witness successful breaches. Acronis uniquely offers a cyber protection platform that natively integrates the five layers of protection into a single offering: prevention, detection, response, recovery, and forensics,” says René Bonvanie, chairman of the board of Acronis. “In doing so, Acronis is offering a highly effective and efficient approach to modern cybersecurity challenges.”

The partnership also means institutional leaders from both the private and public sectors will benefit from strategy and governance standards that have been developed, in part, using the holistic approach of cyber protection.



