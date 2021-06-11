Acronis has released a new advanced protection pack for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Powered by the industry-leading solution from Perception Point, the new Advanced Email Security pack enables service providers to enhance and extend their cybersecurity capabilities by detecting and stopping all email-borne cyberthreats before they can reach their clients’ end users.



The native integration of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Email Security means MSPs can use one solution to extend their cyber protection services to protect their clients’ Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, or Open-Xchange mailboxes. Advanced Email Security intercepts all email-based threats, including spam, phishing and spoofing, business email compromises (BECs), advanced persistent threats (APTs), and even the zero-day malware attacks that are behind 80% of breaches.



“Email is both business-critical and the top threat vector for organisations today. For service providers, preventing email threats from reaching their clients is vital,” says Jan-Jaap “JJ” Jager, Board Advisor & Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis. “The new Advanced Email Security pack marries the best-in-class technology from Perception Point with the unified cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint protection of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. As a result, MSPs have everything needed to keep clients secure and their business efficient and profitable.

“We are thrilled to partner with Acronis to power the leading Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud solution, with Perception Point, integrated as the Advanced Email Security pack,” comments Yoram Salinger, CEO of Perception Point. “Together we are making enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions available to all MSPs and their end-customers. Acronis’ and Perception Point’s approach helps us realise our vision of combining the best technology with personalised services, to protect customers from the broad range of constantly evolving threats.”



Proven email security

While legacy sandboxing technologies assess threats reactively, which limits how much traffic can be scanned and delays malware verdicts by up to 20 minutes, the technology in Advanced Email Security scales to cover 100% of the email traffic and shortens that scanning time to a maximum of 30 seconds.



As a result, Advanced Email Security enables MSPs to automatically:

Stop phishing and spoofing attempts by leveraging powerful threat intelligence, heuristics, URL reputation checks, unique computer vision algorithms, and machine-intelligence-enhanced Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM), and Sender Policy Framework (SPF) record checks.

by leveraging powerful threat intelligence, heuristics, URL reputation checks, unique computer vision algorithms, and machine-intelligence-enhanced Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM), and Sender Policy Framework (SPF) record checks. Detect advanced evasion techniques used to hide malicious content. To do this, the solution recursively unpacks embedded files and URLs, and separately analyses them with dynamic and static detection engines.

used to hide malicious content. To do this, the solution recursively unpacks embedded files and URLs, and separately analyses them with dynamic and static detection engines. Prevent malware and email threats that evade conventional defences such as advanced persistent threats (APTs) and zero-day attacks. By leveraging Perception Point’s unique CPU-level technology, it acts earlier in the attack chain to block exploits before the malware is released and delivers a clear verdict within seconds.

Unlike other email security solutions, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with Advanced Email Security also stops threats delivered via internal email addresses, preventing malware from spreading laterally throughout an organisation.



Advanced Email Security is the latest advanced protection pack released for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, which enables MSPs to build services at little to no upfront expense, ensuring 100% coverage of clients’ workloads with cyber protection.



Additional advanced protection packs such as Advanced Backup, Advanced Security, Advanced Disaster Recovery, and Advanced Management give MSPs the flexibility to expand and customise their services to deliver the optimum level of cyber protection for each client and every workload.



Partners and analysts respond to the new solution pack

“Bluefin trusts Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud because we’ve seen how it’s enabled us to provide a comprehensive range of cyber protection services to our clients – and Advanced Email Security is an exciting, welcome addition,” says Dawn Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Bluefin Technology Group. “With data breaches that are happening daily, we’re expected to keep our clients’ email inboxes safe and protected. This addition makes it easy for us to enhance our services with email security that is proven without having to add a whole new vendor and set-up.”



According to Simon Edwards, CEO of SE Labs, the Advanced Email Security pack gives MSPs a single, multi-layered email security solution that detects threats more quickly and more precisely than other options. Perception Point received top overall ranking in SE Labs Independent testing, ranking #1 in detection rate, false-positive rate, and overall accuracy rating.



“This extremely challenging test puts email services through a very rigorous assessment and it is to Perception Point’s credit that it achieved first place and the highest AAA award,” says Edwards.



According to Gartner, “As organisations continue to migrate to cloud email, the need to re-evaluate email security is even greater. The solutions and controls that were put in place for on-premises email solutions are no longer enough.” Further, Gartner states, “Integrated email security solutions (IESSs) provide many of the capabilities in an SEG such as advanced malware protection, sandbox analysis and URL analysis, intercepting malicious emails before they reach a user’s inbox.” Perception Point was recognised as a Representative Vendor for IESS in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security report.

