Panduit’s We Connect: The Journey of Innovation, live event on Wednesday 16th June 2021, will be streamed in real-time from four Customer Briefing Centres in EMEA, and its global headquarters in Chicago, USA. The 300 minute event has been designed to offer partners and customers a virtual journey through the latest data centre and industrial electrical infrastructure technologies.

Regional product break-out sessions are tailored to language specific markets, and are supported by a platform of industry roundtables and interviews with thought-leaders and innovators. The event opens from Frankfurt’s Customer Briefing Centre, with Panduit’s General Manager EMEA, Ralph Lolies, keynote, ‘The passion for innovation as a key success factor in turbulent times’. This is followed from London, by the data centre roundtable ‘How are colos meeting the evolving customer requirements?’, hosted by Dan Loosemore, COO, DataCenterDynamics, and offering an insightful market discussion with: David Hall, Fellow, Senior Technologist, Equinix; Emma Fryer, Associate Director, techUK; and Michael Akinla, Networking Infrastructure, Panduit. Audience questions to any session can be pre-posted, or taken live.

The event provides a wide ranging agenda with sessions including Atlona’s showcase ‘Office 2.0: Transition to a hybrid workplace’ – or how to return to the workplace after COVID-19 with easy-to-use AV solutions. And the content keeps on coming, and includes a roundtable on ‘Short Circuit Protection promoting electrical safety and capabilities for industrial and data centre environments’. Later in the agenda, presentations on the latest technologies in networking and electrical infrastructure applications.

Market specific sessions will be streamed from Panduit Milan and partner EGAL in Ljubljana. The afternoon session continues with a link up to Panduit headquarters in Chicago, and includes Dr. Rick Pimpinella, Fellow, Optical Research Engineer, Panduit discussing ‘Driving the IEEE to Establish the Future of the Fastest Connectivity’, and Ronald Greaves, Alternative Energy Lead, Panduit discussing ‘Engineered Solutions for Renewable Energy’. And the final keynote is given by Andrew Caveney, Executive Chairman, Panduit on ‘Innovation Makes the Difference for a Sustainable Future’.

With 26 individual Plenary Sessions streamed live over a 300 minute programme, We Connect- The Journey of Innovation, offers a vision of how customer knowledge and the drive to sustainability is a spark for innovation in the network and industrial electrical infrastructure sector.