Zerto has announced positive growth and cloud technology trends among its customer base for the second half of 2020. Across 13 industries, Zerto’s customers continued their expansion of data protection (DP) and disaster recovery (DR)-to-cloud technology with the adoption of Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and IBM Cloud.

Global Footprint Grows

In the global healthcare industry, Zerto expanded its customer base by 100 per cent and doubled its global healthcare business in the second half of 2020. Additionally, Zerto experienced a 100 per cent increase in size of customer project implementation in the global public sector. In EMEA specifically, Zerto experienced a 300 per cent spike in the size of project implementations in the public sector.

Additional key growth highlights include:

New customers in the computers and electronics industry increased by 85%.

New customers in the business and consulting industry also increased by 300%.

New customers in the federal government, business, and consulting services industries increased by more than 40%.

New customers across the manufacturing, software, internet, and telecommunications industries increased by more than 10%.

The average project implementation size increased by 200% in the legal industry.

Innovation in the Cloud

Zerto customers continued to expand their DP and DR-to-cloud adoption with public cloud providers that included AWS, Azure, IBM Cloud, and Google Cloud. Zerto announced a key cloud partnership with Google in 2H 2020 and added new cloud advancements such as VMware on public cloud DR and DP for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine, and the Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. Key highlights include:

Zerto increased its footprint for DR-to-cloud engagements by nearly 100%.

Zerto was also recognised for its innovation in the cloud through numerous accolades that included DCIG’s TOP 5 Azure Backup report, TMCnet’s 2020 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery award, CRN’s Coolest Cloud Company for 2021 recognition, as well as being named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions.

Zerto published new guidance for customers on how to use Google Cloud VMware Engine for DR and How to Deploy & Configure Zerto Long-term Retention with Amazon S3.

Customer Successes and Wins

In the 2H 2020, Zerto customers continued to build resilience and achieve results across multiple sectors and use cases:

Grey County, which covers nine municipalities in south-eastern Ontario, chose Zerto and Microsoft Azure to ensure continuous availability for critical services like ambulances and long-term care life safety systems even if disaster struck. To learn more, read the Grey County case study here.

One of the world’s largest insurance companies chose Zerto to protect its critical workloads in the cloud. To learn more, read the case study here.

New North American customers using Zerto include Atlantic Constructors; Boston Medical Center; City of Georgetown, TX; Epiq Global; Fairfax County, VA; and Washington County, TX.

New EMEA customers and partners include Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust; Merseyside Police; and SLTN.

“Expanding our footprint across these industries speaks to the power and innovation behind the Zerto platform for cloud data management and protection,” says Ziv Kedem, CEO and co-founder, Zerto. “We’re excited to see momentum in the healthcare and public sectors as some of the most respected names around the globe realise that leveraging the cloud for disaster recovery and data protection is critical now more than ever for protecting patients and citizens alike, and it’s simply more efficient.”

“As a leader in long-term healthcare in the Southeast for more than 50 years, we have extremely high expectations to keep everything available at all times in order to serve our 24,000 patients,” comments Rich Bailey, VP of IT operations, PruittHealth. “After experiencing growth, we determined that a DR-to-cloud strategy with Zerto and Azure would be simpler and more efficient than our previous solution. Since using Zerto, we’ve improved efficiencies that include reducing time required for DR testing and reducing man hours spent on near-daily maintenance and operations.”

“Government organisations like ours are often stretched thin, and each agency consists of a lot of small businesses in a sense,” says Evan Davis, technology and infrastructure manager, Grey County. “Zerto and Azure met all of our varied, demanding requirements. They just work together seamlessly for protection.”