Vertiv inaugurated an expansion of its factory in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, to support its integrated modular solutions (IMS), low voltage switchgear and busway businesses. The latest addition will help the company proactively address the increasing demand for Vertiv products and services.

This new facility will be strategic in Vertiv’s manufacturing network for its global business operations and it is strategically located to cater to the needs of customers in the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and South Asia regions. The site is an extension of the existing E+I Powerbar Gulf factory, providing an additional 5,700m2 of indoor space serving as a production and office area.

Giordano Albertazzi, CEO, Vertiv, says, “I couldn’t be prouder to see the Vertiv fundamentals of high-performance culture and innovation being brought to life in this new addition in UAE. This expansion allows us to better support our growing customer base in multiple countries, with solutions that are critical to ongoing digital transformation. We will continue to strengthen our capabilities to innovate with and for, our customers.”

The new factory will manufacture a series of power distribution and continuity solutions, including:

• Low-voltage (LV) switchgear, which ensures a continuous flow of the electricity required to support hybrid workforces, power business operations, and deliver digital products and services. All LV switchgear is custom-built using a modular design that can be configured to suit site requirements.

• Vertiv Powerbar iMPB busway system that allows businesses to cost-effectively optimise and adapt power distribution infrastructure over time, maximising availability with continuous power delivery to critical loads.

• Prefabricated modular solutions which offer a complete turnkey package for data centres. Fully assembled power modules are engineered, built, and tested in manufacturing facilities, ready to be installed on-site as a complete pre-integrated unit.