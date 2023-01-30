ThreatSpike has announced the launch of ThreatSpike Red, the industry’s first unlimited offensive cyber security service. ThreatSpike Red helps organisations of all sizes to close the cyber security gap by providing continuous unlimited testing and scanning of applications and websites to identify vulnerabilities.

The new managed service is the first of its kind to be offered on an affordable fixed-price basis, giving customers full visibility over cost, and making advanced offensive cyber security accessible to more organisations large and small. Compared to conventional pentesting conducted once or twice per year, ThreatSpike Red enables customers to undertake continuous cyber security evaluation, achieving greater depth through red team exercises that live-test defences. This helps companies take control of their cyber security posture, monitor performance, and respond to emerging threats to protect their businesses against cyber attacks and build customer trust.

Adam Blake, CEO and co-founder of ThreatSpike, explains, “In today’s challenging digital environment offensive cyber security shouldn’t be just a point-in-time activity, but the high cost of traditional pentesting services means most organisations can only afford to test infrequently, if at all. This creates a high-risk cyber security gap where adversaries have a large window of opportunity to attack quickly. The results can be devastating, from loss of revenue and reputation to compliance failures and enterprise collapse.

“ThreatSpike Red disrupts the traditional pentesting and cyber security services market by democratising access to offensive cyber security services through our transparent, fixed-price service. It means not only that more organisations can benefit from offensive cyber security, but also that they can protect their business on a continuous basis. In a difficult economic climate, our solution resolves the tension between security and cost at a time when managing both is critical to business success.”

ThreatSpike Red is offered on a per-employee pricing basis for SMBs:

• Companies with up to 250 employees: £5k per year

• Companies with up to 1000 employees: £10k per year

• Companies with up to 2000 employees: £15k per year

The service includes initial reconnaissance, vulnerability scanning, security assessment and reporting, together with unlimited red team attack exercises and penetration tests to stress-test systems and determine employee cyber threat awareness. ThreatSpike Red is delivered by ThreatSpike’s highly experienced team of security specialists using a combination of manual and automated approaches.

ThreatSpike Red exceeds the requirements of NCSC Cyber Essentials certification, ensuring clients can demonstrate a robust approach to cyber security that gives customers confidence.

Adam adds, “In our analysis of our work with hundreds of organisations, we’ve established that 70% of employees won’t report receiving a suspicious email to their security team. If a hacker gains access to a single machine in a company, there is a 90% chance it will result in a significant data breach, and the average company can be hacked and ransomed within a single day. On top of this, we find that companies are ill-prepared to respond to new threats and vulnerabilities, meaning they can be hacked before they even knew there was a risk. That’s why continuous offensive cyber security is so critical – it closes the gap and shrinks the window of opportunity for attackers.”

Adam continues, “By making offensive cyber security accessible to a larger group of organisations, ThreatSpike aims to help raise the level of cyber security performance across the board, limiting attacker opportunity and ensuring clients protect their customers, reputation, and revenues.”