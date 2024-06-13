Verkada, a porivder of cloud-based physical security products, is expanding its operations to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) under the leadership of Benjamin Krebs. This expansion comes as Verkada is seeing strong sales and partner growth across EMEA.

“Today, more than 24,000 customers across 85 countries trust Verkada as their safety solution,” says Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. “Establishing operations in the DACH region, which represents the largest economy in Europe, is a natural next step as we continue to grow internationally.”

As a result, Verkada’s Command platform and website are now available in German, providing German-speaking customers with full access to Verkada’s services in their native language so that they have the necessary resources to make informed security decisions.

“The DACH region is renowned for its unwavering commitment to both cyber and physical security,” says Benjamin Krebs, Managing Director, DACH at Verkada. “Customers across the region are looking for fully integrated security solutions that provide intelligent insights to keep their organisation safe in a privacy-sensitive way.

“As cloud-based physical security becomes the industry standard, I am looking forward to working with our growing team, customers, and partner network to help more organisations across the DACH region keep the communities they live and work in safe.”