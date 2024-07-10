VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today announced that the VAST Data Platform has been certified as a high-performance storage solution for NVIDIA Partner Network cloud partners.

VAST Data says that this certification underscores its position as a leading data platform provider for AI cloud infrastructure, and that it further strengthens the company’s collaboration with NVIDIA in building out next-generation AI factories.

VAST provides a unified set of storage and data services that empower cloud service providers (CSPs) to offer a comprehensive catalogue of data-centric offerings that are deeply integrated with NVIDIA technologies. Uniquely designed to meet the stringent requirements of large-scale AI cloud infrastructure, the VAST Data Platform supports training and fine-tuning AI models of all sizes and modes, ranging from multimodal and small language models with less than 10 billion parameters to the world’s largest models consisting of over one trillion parameters.

“This certification with NVIDIA builds on VAST’s already tremendous success with CSPs as the de facto AI data platform solution for large-scale, cloud infrastructure,” says John Mao, Vice President, Technology Alliances at VAST Data. “With the VAST Data Platform independently validated and certified through the NVIDIA Partner Network, organisations can more confidently and securely deploy their AI models at unprecedented scale across thousands of GPUs.”

With seamless scalability and industry-leading uptime, the VAST Data Platform enables service providers with capabilities that span the complete AI pipeline – from multi-protocol data ingest, accelerated data pre-processing for feature engineering, and high-performance storage for model training with fast checkpoints and restores to edge data management for model serving and end-to-end cataloguing to meet audit and compliance requirements.

The VAST Data Platform offers CSPs:

● Service provider-grade reliability: the VAST Data Platform helps observed production systems achieve 99.9999% availability

● Secure multi-tenancy: with a zero-trust framework, per tenant data encryption, flexible network segmentation, and robust audit capabilities, VAST enables CSPs to deliver secure cloud services at scale

● Fine-grained workload isolation: with granular quality-of-service policies that prevent multi-tenant I/O contention, the VAST Data Platform helps CSPs ensure numerous customers have the performance and data access they need for AI workloads from a single cluster

● Infrastructure cost savings: service providers and enterprises alike can consolidate storage silos with an affordable single all-flash solution and eliminate the overhead of data copies and sprawl

● Improved operational efficiency: VAST offers robust APIs and SDKs, and all day two operations (such as upgrades) can be performed online, leading to a better customer experience with fewer admins required.

The VAST Data Platform serves as the comprehensive software infrastructure required to capture, catalogue, refine, enrich, and preserve data through real-time deep data analysis and learning. This comprehensive approach empowers AI clouds to offer a diverse range of data services to their customers, further enhancing their AI capabilities.

