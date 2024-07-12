The future shape of the UK fibre and broadband sector will be a key area of discussion at the INCA (Independent Networks Cooperative Association) Summit this November.

The event, to be held at the Wales International Convention Centre on 26-27 November, will also cover topics such as any policy changes resulting from the general election, the impact consolidation on operators and their customers, and the shifting wholesale market. Keynote speakers will include high profile industry figures alongside senior representatives from Government, BDUK and Ofcom.

Building on the success of the INCA Conference, which was a staple of the UK digital infrastructure event calendar since 2012, the newly launched Summit aims to deliver a more collaborative and networking-based environment. Delegates can participate in interactive workshops, ‘Wildcard’ sessions aimed at provoking debate, and opportunities for one-to-one networking. Workshops designed to help shape the way INCA works for its members and the Altnet community will cover topics including infrastructure sharing, standardisation, labour and skills, and more.

The event will also feature the INCA Awards dinner, for which nine awards categories – including sustainability, innovation, consolidation, and individual achievements – are now open for entries to celebrate the contributions to and successes of the Altnet sector.

INCA CEO, Malcolm Corbett, comments, “This INCA Summit has been developed after listening to feedback from across the sector on what was missing from their event calendar. We’ve created a programme that will enable delegates to meet the ISPs and operators building a Digital Britain, the suppliers delivering the solutions to make that happen, and the other key players contributing to the Altnet sector.”

Keynote speaker sessions at the Summit will feature senior representatives from DSIT, BDUK and Ofcom. Delegates will also be able to hear and contribute to discussions on the support Altnets need to thrive in the face of BT Openreach exerting its market dominance, and there will also be the chance to hear expert opinions on the 2026 Ofcom Telecom Access Review.

The INCA Summit runs alongside the INCA Golds Awards, which are now open for nominations. The Awards celebrate the great work members of the Altnet community have done throughout the year across categories ranging from community projects, net zero, customer acquisition and technical innovation. Past winners include CityFibre, Ogi, and Freedom Fibre.

For more information and to register