CleanArc Data Centres, a developer and operator of sustainability-focused hyperscale data centre campuses, has announced the appointment of Neil Sherlock as Senior Vice President of Finance. The newest member of CleanArc’s growing executive team, Neil brings a wealth of experience in commercial real estate finance and capital markets to his role.

“Neil has a deep background in three core areas that make him the perfect fit for CleanArc: commercial real estate financing, digital infrastructure, and capital raising strategies,” says James Trout, Founder and CEO of CleanArc.

Prior to joining CleanArc, Neil served as Vice President of Finance & Capital Markets at Landmark Dividend, a vertically integrated investment manager specialising in mission-critical telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and real estate. During his tenure at Landmark, he completed over $3 billion (£2.3bn) in total transaction volume, demonstrating his adeptness in both debt and equity capital markets.

Neil also previously served as Senior Director of Commercial Capital Markets at Ygrene Energy Fund, where he spearheaded efforts to grow and diversify access to various capital channels, as well as to expand the company’s national lending platform.

“CleanArc’s unique approach is solving one of the industry’s biggest challenges: delivering on the increasing need for hyperscale capacity while creating new green energy sources to advance sustainability,” Neil comments. “I’m thrilled to be part of this innovative effort, alongside an incredible team of veteran industry experts.”

As a key member of the senior leadership team, Neil will collaborate closely with executives to facilitate project growth at every stage, from land acquisition to development, ensuring precision in meeting CleanArc’s financial goals. His responsibilities also include managing board-level communications, financial reporting, and governance.