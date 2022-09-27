TREND Networks has been recognised as a Gold Honouree at the 2022 Cabling Installation and Maintenance Innovators Awards for its LanTEK IV-S cable certifier.

A panel of judges from the cabling community recognised TREND Networks in the Test Equipment category, assessing LanTEK IV-S based on criteria such as innovation, value to the user, sustainability, meeting a need, collaboration, and impact.

“With LanTEK IV-S, we launched the world’s fastest Cloud enabled cable certifier, able to save a Cat6A link in just seven seconds, and with features to significantly increase productivity for cable installers and system integrators,” says Dan Barrera, Director of Product Innovation for TREND Networks.

“We are absolutely delighted that LanTEK IV-S has received this accolade, as we have already seen how much installers can depend on this solution to improve productivity. It saves them time and money over the lifetime of the tester while also providing accurate cable certification whenever they need it,” Dan continues.

LanTEK IV-S is TREND Networks’ fastest, most powerful, and most easy-to-use certifier to date, doubling the power of the original LanTEK IV model. It builds on the exceptional functionality and reliability of LanTEK IV with a new dual-core processor, new 3.0 operating system software, and twice as much memory storage, enabling 5,000 tests to be saved.

Testing links with the innovative LanTEK IV-S can now be done 16% more quickly compared to the previous model. It also features a more responsive touchscreen user interface that is 42% quicker.

“On behalf of the Cabling Installation and Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate TREND Networks on its gold level honouree status,” says Cabling Installation and Maintenance Editor Patrick McLaughlin. “This competitive program allows Cabling Installation and Maintenance to celebrate and recognise the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs impacting the industry.”