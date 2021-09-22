Wye Consult and Design are an independent design consultancy, specialising in the detailed design and design development of ICT infrastructure and electrical security within the built environment.

They are now on the hunt for a new Junior Design Consultant to join their fantastic team in the Ashford area.

Could this be you? find out more in the particulars below.

Within the role you will play a key technical role within the team, with the potential to deploy your talents in several different ways.

You will run the design lifecycle from bid award to practical completion, incorporating your knowledge and skills to enable the successful implantation of design programmes, all design output, stage 5 co-ordination, and presentation of your design elements to clients, end users and project managers.

You will have the opportunity to advise the business on developments within the intelligent building sphere.

Projects that you might expect to get involved in will include design and build contracts on intelligent buildings, airports and blue-chip businesses. You will be involved in the full design lifecycle of each project.

Furthermore, you will be encouraged to research and advise on market innovations, and assist the team in the implementation thereof, with the potential development to a role as Senior Design Consultant.

Typical day to day duties will involve:

To provide red pen drawings, using software such as Bluebeam, Adobe etc, output for the design aspects of a project by delivering quality and technically accurate drawings to the CAD team

Interpret design requirements by using client requirements (ERs), RIBA stage reports, best practice and British Standards

Own the production of drawings and schedules

Liaise with 3 rd Party and IP Partners to understand scope demands

Operate in accordance with the corporate health and safety, environment and quality standards.

Candidate Specification

Applications are welcome from candidates with the following;

Working knowledge of IT and physical security infrastructure, including structured cabling, wLAN, LAN and appropriate applications

Able to work on your own initiative, whilst displaying a commitment to contribute to, and learn from, the wider team

An appreciation of electrical and IT infrastructure design and construction

Able to work effectively under pressure and to tight deadlines.

Commercial appreciation within the built environment is desired

Professional qualifications such as BICSI RCDD or CNIDP would be an advantage

Willingness to undertake necessary training.

Equality, diversity and inclusion

Equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) are at the heart of Wye Consult and Design as they promote equal opportunities, employing initiatives to create an inclusive workplace culture.

Flexible working

At Wye Consult and Design flexible working is encouraged and it supports its staff to create work-life balance which works for them and therefore welcomes candidates looking for career flexibility.

What’s on offer

Competitive salary

Pension matched up to 5%

Phone allowance

Competitive annual leave and the option to purchase additional annual leave

An annual professional institution subscription

Life insurance

Enhanced parental leave

Annual company performance bonus scheme – Subject to company performance.

Now all you need to do is apply and snap up this opportunity before the closing date of 31st October 2021. Please take into consideration that – ideally – to apply for this role you need a basic to intermediate understanding of data cabling and installation on site.

To apply, contact Wye Consult and Design at design@wye-consult.com or apply in writing to Wye Consult and Design ltd, 150 Bridge Street, Wye, Kent, TN25 5DP.