New research has revealed that the United Arab Emirates is the best country for nomads due to its Wifi services, dry weather and road quality, closely followed by Denmark and Australia.
The study carried out by PaulCamper measured various different factors including the cost of a healthy daily diet per day, happiness score and vehicle thefts to rank the top countries best suited to a nomadic lifestyle.
It’s estimated that nearly 300,000 Britons move abroad each year and following the limitations of the past 2 years, it’s likely that more will be hitting the road in 2022 and exploring life as a nomad.
These are the world’s top 25 countries to be a Nomad
|Rank
|Country
|Wifi Rank
|Fuel price rank
|Happiness rank
|Rain rank
|Food price rank
|Vehicle theft rank
|1
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|7
|21
|1
|47
|16
|2
|Denmark
|11
|82
|2
|35
|3
|12
|3
|Australia
|8
|23
|10
|15
|2
|75
|4
|Luxembourg
|12
|61
|7
|44
|6
|48
|5
|United States of America
|17
|14
|17
|36
|23
|78
|6
|Finland
|15
|78
|1
|16
|7
|66
|7
|Canada
|13
|42
|13
|17
|24
|79
|8
|Switzerland
|7
|68
|3
|63
|4
|64
|9
|Germany
|20
|73
|12
|34
|14
|52
|10
|Netherlands
|4
|84
|4
|38
|13
|71
|11
|Morocco
|43
|35
|72
|7
|19
|9
|12
|Cyprus
|6
|58
|32
|14
|28
|60
|13
|Austria
|21
|60
|9
|48
|21
|55
|14
|Spain
|35
|64
|22
|27
|11
|54
|15
|Namibia
|58
|16
|78
|6
|35
|8
|16
|Kazakhstan
|59
|3
|37
|5
|15
|33
|17
|Sweden
|16
|76
|6
|24
|20
|76
|18
|Estonia
|18
|68
|33
|25
|40
|21
|19
|Singapore
|14
|71
|26
|78
|44
|5
|20
|Lithuania
|24
|56
|31
|31
|36
|39
|21
|Moldova
|41
|32
|55
|10
|18
|13
|22
|France
|19
|75
|19
|43
|25
|72
|23
|Israel
|49
|78
|11
|9
|9
|81
|24
|Slovenia
|25
|55
|24
|53
|27
|38
|25
|Turkey
|39
|12
|70
|21
|48
|47
Scoring highly on their Wifi connectivity, fuel prices, road quality and dry weather, nomads may find themselves settling in beautiful locations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi whilst exploring the UAE.
Looking to stay within Europe? With the second highest happiness score, Denmark is also appealing for its picturesque scenery, low food prices and minimal vehicle thefts, ideal for those nomads travelling the world by campervan.
Of course, we all prioritise different factors when trying to find the perfect place to experience life as a nomad, so the research has also pulled out the locations that ranked the best for each individual factor.
|Country
|Continent
|Best for
|Unit
|United Arab Emirates
|Asia
|Wifi
|130.19 MBPS
|Algeria
|Africa
|Fuel
|£0.26 per litre
|Finland
|Europe
|Happiness
|7,842
|United Kingdom
|Europe
|Food
|£1.43 per day
|United Arab Emirates
|Asia
|Road quality
|6.37
|Nepal
|Asia
|Vehicle thefts
|0.1 per 100,000 people per year