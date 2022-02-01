New research has revealed that the United Arab Emirates is the best country for nomads due to its Wifi services, dry weather and road quality, closely followed by Denmark and Australia.

The study carried out by PaulCamper measured various different factors including the cost of a healthy daily diet per day, happiness score and vehicle thefts to rank the top countries best suited to a nomadic lifestyle.

It’s estimated that nearly 300,000 Britons move abroad each year and following the limitations of the past 2 years, it’s likely that more will be hitting the road in 2022 and exploring life as a nomad.

These are the world’s top 25 countries to be a Nomad

Rank Country Wifi Rank Fuel price rank Happiness rank Rain rank Food price rank Vehicle theft rank 1 United Arab Emirates 1 7 21 1 47 16 2 Denmark 11 82 2 35 3 12 3 Australia 8 23 10 15 2 75 4 Luxembourg 12 61 7 44 6 48 5 United States of America 17 14 17 36 23 78 6 Finland 15 78 1 16 7 66 7 Canada 13 42 13 17 24 79 8 Switzerland 7 68 3 63 4 64 9 Germany 20 73 12 34 14 52 10 Netherlands 4 84 4 38 13 71 11 Morocco 43 35 72 7 19 9 12 Cyprus 6 58 32 14 28 60 13 Austria 21 60 9 48 21 55 14 Spain 35 64 22 27 11 54 15 Namibia 58 16 78 6 35 8 16 Kazakhstan 59 3 37 5 15 33 17 Sweden 16 76 6 24 20 76 18 Estonia 18 68 33 25 40 21 19 Singapore 14 71 26 78 44 5 20 Lithuania 24 56 31 31 36 39 21 Moldova 41 32 55 10 18 13 22 France 19 75 19 43 25 72 23 Israel 49 78 11 9 9 81 24 Slovenia 25 55 24 53 27 38 25 Turkey 39 12 70 21 48 47

Scoring highly on their Wifi connectivity, fuel prices, road quality and dry weather, nomads may find themselves settling in beautiful locations such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi whilst exploring the UAE.

Looking to stay within Europe? With the second highest happiness score, Denmark is also appealing for its picturesque scenery, low food prices and minimal vehicle thefts, ideal for those nomads travelling the world by campervan.

Of course, we all prioritise different factors when trying to find the perfect place to experience life as a nomad, so the research has also pulled out the locations that ranked the best for each individual factor.