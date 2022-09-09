Telehouse has appointed Harry Snape as Channel Partner Manager to spearhead the expansion of its Channel Partner Programme. Bringing 12 years of sales experience with technology giants including Mimecast and Trend Micro, Harry will oversee the growth of Telehouse’s Partner Programme in Europe, working closely with partners to help develop new services and grow their businesses.

Launched in 2021, the Telehouse Channel Partner Programme is designed to help system integrators and managed service providers (MSPs) boost their bottom line by incorporating colocation at Telehouse’s London Docklands campus into their core offering. With access to Europe’s most connected data centre campus – including the recently opened Telehouse South – partners can uncover new, complementary business opportunities without the need to invest in new products or infrastructure.

Channel partners can leverage Telehouse’s extensive colocation experience and diverse, global ecosystem of over 900 carriers, ISPs and ASPs to interconnect directly to other cloud, network and IT service providers. The unrivalled connectivity provided enables partners to expand their customer base and gain an edge in today’s competitive marketplace.

“It’s an exciting time to have joined Telehouse with the opening of Telehouse South and the ongoing expansion of the Docklands campus,” Harry comments. “Having fast and secure access to the heart of the digital world in London is a real source of competitive edge for channel partners and will be pivotal as many continue to seek new ways to differentiate and evolve their services to meet the growing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.”

With the shift to hybrid working driving increased demand for rich connectivity across on-premises and cloud infrastructure, channel partners can also utilise Telehouse Cloud Link to gain low-latent, resilient connectivity to the world’s leading public and private cloud providers. New partners can immediately realise major gains in increased flexibility, speed of implementation, enhanced security and connectivity.

Current partners on the Telehouse Channel Partner Programme include CWCS Managed Hosting, VoiceHost, and Netwise.

Matt Seaton, Director at Netwise adds: “Telehouse has functioned as a core POP on our metro network for many years now, so joining its partner programme early on was a no-brainer for us, enabling us to respond to changing customers’ needs and expand our business.”

All Telehouse partners are given the option to include their organisation’s services on the Telehouse Marketplace, an online platform that enables Telehouse customers to promote, connect, and strategically develop their services.

www.telehouse.com