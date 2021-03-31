Pure Storage has announced it is enabling Concha Y Toro by providing the speed, simplicity and support required for its modern winemaking process, fuelling growth into new markets. Known for brands such as Casillero del Diablo and Don Melchor, Concha y Toro operates in over 140 countries making it one of the biggest wine companies in the world.

The company’s winemaking process is rooted in 150 years of tradition, and has evolved to utilise best-in-class technology. This includes automation in its irrigation system to control humidity and temperature of grapes in the field, IoT sensors in its wine vats to monitor the fermentation process, and experimental projects such as drone-captured video analysis of grapevine health. On the back office side, the company has implemented Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to improve the speed and efficiency of accounting and admin tasks. All of this innovation contributes to a high quality product reaching new consumers worldwide everyday.

To achieve this, Concha y Toro constantly evaluates its underpinning technology. After experiencing bottlenecking by its previous cloud-based storage solution, the team decided to upgrade. Following a comprehensive evaluation of solutions from several vendors, the company chose Pure. Since then, Pure’s solutions have provided 100% availability, serving as the foundational infrastructure powering the winemaker’s IT applications and projects, taking snapshots every five-minutes to protect against cyber-attacks and data loss.

“We have a long history of innovation, and when technological limitations prevent us from achieving our goals it’s beyond frustrating,” says Daniel Duran, CIO at Concha y Toro. “We finally felt like we were digging ourselves out of the hole, because the system improved radically. Our IT team commented on what an incredible change it was,” he adds.

In addition to performance, visibility was an important factor in the company’s decision. “With Pure1, we have an app that shows us all of the information we need in the palm of our hands. We get complete visibility on the operation of our system and that level of information democracy makes us all work better. We have never had any other vendor’s support team call to flag a concern before it became a problem. The support has been impressive, proactive, and works in a completely different manner than other vendors,” Duran adds.

“We are proud to support one of the world’s most-loved winemakers with our technology. We will continue to not only underpin its daily operations, but enable its persistent drive to innovate the winemaking process and grow as a business to delight new customers worldwide,” comments Wilson Grava, VP & GM, Latin America, Pure Storage.