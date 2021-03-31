As of the 31st March 2021, the company and brand name has changed to TREND Networks, heralding the start of a new chapter for the business, which was acquired by the incumbent management team and CBPE Capital more than two years ago. ‘Depend On Us’ confirms the company’s new vision, mission, and goals separate to the IDEAL name.

“We recognise that our customers need to be confident that our test equipment provides fast, accurate results in all circumstances – even the most difficult ones,” says Paul Walsh, CEO for TREND Networks. “That’s why we have a deeply engrained ‘Depend On Us’ philosophy giving customers the reassurance that we will always provide the performance and support they need.”

The ‘Depend On Us’ philosophy means that with TREND Networks, customers can always rely on Dependable Equipment, Dependable Data, and Dependable Support. For this reason, the dedicated team providing service and support remains unchanged following the rebrand and the company continues to provide a ‘Rapid Resolution’ service. This means that if the team cannot answer a Technical Support call immediately, it aims to return it within two business hours (terms and conditions apply).

The full range of reliable and robust test equipment, such as LanTEK cable certifiers, is also unchanged following the rebrand and is protected by a ‘Lifetime Support Promise’. This means that TREND Networks will continue to calibrate and repair equipment for as long as it is in use. Should replacement parts for an older product become unavailable, users are offered a discount up to 30% off the latest tester as an alternative (terms and conditions apply).

“Our key commitment throughout this change is to ensure installers can depend on us to simplify, demystify and educate in order to help them become ever-more productive,” says Paul. “But understandably, a lot of people have also asked us ‘What’s next?’ for TREND Networks.”

“We are continuing to work on bringing a number of innovative and reliable new products and solutions to market and our initial focus is on transforming and modernising the way installers and technicians work, thanks to our cloud-based platform,” he continues.

TREND AnyWARE Cloud, formerly IDEAL AnyWARE Cloud, was launched last year to support the company’s LanTEK IV cable certifier and SignalTEK 10G Ethernet tester and makes managing, editing, and sharing reports easier than ever. As part of TREND Network’s ‘Depend On Our Data’ promise, the AnyWARE Cloud ecosystem provides a unique capability for cable certification, active network troubleshooting and bandwidth testing, keeping installers’ requirements covered as their business grows or technologies change. Two million tests have been uploaded from LanTEK IV and the SignalTEK 10G to the platform.

The user-friendly system helps boost productivity, enabling Project Managers to pre-configure all project information, eliminating potentially costly mistakes. It also facilitates enhanced collaboration through unique ‘Remote Troubleshooter’ technology, which enables instant remote access to the tester anywhere in the world to resolve problems fast, maximising workforce productivity.

“TREND AnyWARE Cloud is uniquely designed to keep you covered even as technology changes and your business grows,” says Paul. “The next wave of development for the TREND AnyWARE Cloud will bring a range of these benefits to users of other TREND Networks testers, helping to increase efficiency and profitability.”

The name TREND Networks is inspired by ‘Trend Communications’, a business which was previously part of IDEAL Networks, and had a reputation for innovating industry-first solutions for the test and measurement industry.

“This closely echoes TREND Networks’ dedication to innovation in the future, alongside helping customers to get the fast, accurate data they need, even in tough circumstances,” says Paul.