Viavi Solutions has announced its Xperience Day 2024 conference, which takes place on 13 June 2024 in Colonia Roma, Mexico City. The event brings together industry leaders and technologists in Latin America to network, discuss trends driving data centre growth in the region, as well as discover the latest solutions in network testing, monitoring and optimisation.

“We are thrilled to host the fifth annual Xperience Day in Mexico City. The Latin America data centre market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of 5G technology, and industry leaders must stay ahead of the curve in this dynamic environment,” says Caio Donega, LATAM VP of Sales, Viavi. “With decades of leadership in communications test and measurement and close partnership with Latin America’s top industry players, Viavi is poised to help customers speed up their telecommunications and data centre expansion in the region.”

Xperience Day features a keynote on trends shaping Latin America’s telecommunications industry by Edgar Fierro, founder of Guidance Research and CIO Club. A panel of Viavi experts will highlight the most common challenges in data centre construction, optimisation and monitoring.

In addition to the dynamic lineup of speakers, Viavi will demonstrate solutions for:

From optical loss test set for MPO testing to handheld test tools, Viavi’s fully-integrated and interoperable solutions help customers validate and speed up network construction, installation and maintenance. Viavi’s new INX™ 760 probe microscope with complete automated workflow will be on display. Visibility, Monitoring and Certification : Viavi’s comprehensive portfolio will be on display, including OneAdvisor 800 for mobile, fibre and transport networks, OTDR testing solutions for fibre networks, Observer Platform for Enterprises, OneExpert (ONX) for cable and T-BERD/MTS-5800 for metro/core, mobile backhaul and business services installations.

: Viavi’s comprehensive portfolio will be on display, including OneAdvisor 800 for mobile, fibre and transport networks, OTDR testing solutions for fibre networks, Observer Platform for Enterprises, OneExpert (ONX) for cable and T-BERD/MTS-5800 for metro/core, mobile backhaul and business services installations. Process Automation: Viavi TPA enables smarter processes to ensure repeatability, efficiency and accuracy at every stage, at scale.

Viavi has also partnered with Furukawa, Clearfield, Commscope and Bicsi to show joint telco and data centre solutions.

In addition to the in-person conference, the event will be streamed to virtual attendees.