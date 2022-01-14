Siemon is pleased to announce that it has joined the Ethernet Alliance, a industry consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies.

Global demand for bandwidth and connectivity to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices and emerging technologies are pushing Ethernet technology innovation faster than ever before. As the premier industry voice for Ethernet, the Ethernet Alliance provides a forum for the open exchange of ideas and a platform for consensus building to increase advancement and adoption of Ethernet technology around the world. As a leading global manufacturer of high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services, Siemon is committed to providing innovative cabling and connectivity solutions that enable that advancement and adoption.

“The Ethernet Alliance has long been committed to supporting Ethernet development through industry standards and multivendor interoperability. This falls perfectly in line with Siemon’s longstanding participating in industry standards and commitment to delivering standards-based, quality solutions,” says John Siemon, chief technology officer. “Ethernet is everywhere, and we are extremely pleased to join this consortium of like-minded industry leaders all working together to expand the Ethernet ecosystem and educate markets worldwide about this technology’s expansive capabilities.”