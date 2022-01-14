Delta has announced a new partnership with DATABOX – Informática to provide Delta’s wide range of energy-efficient Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) and Data Centre Infrastructure Solutions to IT resellers and system integrators throughout Portugal. By leveraging their close collaboration as well as Delta’s core competencies in energy-efficient ICT infrastructure and DATABOX – Informática’s deep expertise in the local market, this partnership is expected to meet the demanding requirements for edge computing in Portugal.

Commenting on the partnership with Delta, João Pedro Reis, CEO of DATABOX – Informática states: “Delta’s smart energy-efficient solutions are world-renowned for their energy savings and reliability which, combined with the company’s commitment to sustainability, means that we are proud to partner with such an established and recognised brand that complements our values, products and services. By working closely with Delta, we will be able to help our IT resellers and system integrators to deliver highly reliable UPS and data centre solutions to their customers.”

Jaime Palma, channel manager of Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions (MCIS) in Portugal for the Delta Electronics EMEA region, adds: “DATABOX – Informática is a well-established national IT distributor which has an excellent reputation and long-lasting relationships with its suppliers and customers. Its superior local stockholding, sales force and customer capabilities, combined with Delta’s highly quality products, can offer IT resellers and system integrators the ideal solution for their needs. Delta looks forward to expanding the relationship into other Delta portfolio solutions to help Portuguese corporations enhance their competitive edge through higher energy efficiency and higher productivity.”

The award-winning UPSs designed by Delta act as advanced power managers, ensuring the availability of an uninterrupted power supply to protect hardware and mission critical applications. High-quality UPSs function as an essential safeguard against many potential energy issues, including voltage surges and spikes, voltage sags, total power failure, and frequency differences. With the rise of edge computing, Delta also offers its InfraSuite Datacentre Infrastructure Solutions to support its customers in building an optimal data centre with fully-integrated infrastructure solutions.