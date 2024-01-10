R&M has appointed Oliver Grill as Regional Manager for South America. At the same time, he has become Managing Director of Reichle & De-Massari, Brazil.

Michel Riva, CEO of R&M, welcomes Oliver Grill, “An experienced and well-connected managing director, Oliver has extensive management experience in repositioning and growing companies in our industry.”

Paulo Campos, R&M Executive Vice President, Americas, emphasises, “Oliver Grill brings experience in building teams and customer relationships. He will further develop our strategy in South America accordingly.”

Oliver Grill has been managing the market activities of European companies in the region since 2011. Over the past three years, he has managed his own company for fibre optic cable assembly, which supplies major customers in Brazil. From 2015 to 2020, he was the Managing Director of the local subsidiary of Huber + Suhner in Brazil. He has also held management positions at Atos and Siemens.

South America is a strategic growth market for R&M. Fibre optic broadband networks and data centres are being built in many parts of the region, for which R&M offers infrastructure solutions and locally manufactured products. In Brazil, in particular, R&M is a leading player in the market for telecommunications technology, broadband networks, cabling, and connectivity for data centres and local area networks. It maintains an extensive network of distributors and its own technical sales offices in South America. In Santa Rita do Sapucaí, in the state of Minas Gerais, it operates its own plant for fibre optic network components with local design expertise and structured cabling.