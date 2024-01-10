Zayo Group has announced that thousands more businesses throughout Europe can access up to 100G connectivity, thanks to its near-net expansion.

This development enhances the connectivity options for businesses across the UK and Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, and France. It provides robust and high-speed network solutions, meeting customers’ evolving IT infrastructure needs , and allowing Zayo to easily connect organisations near its fibre infrastructure.

Currently, Zayo provides approximately 7,000 buildings across eight key European markets with near-net connectivity. Expansion is planned throughout 2024 in London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Stuttgart, Berlin, Dublin, and various markets in France.

Omdia data highlights that 63% of enterprises have invested in a private data centre to achieve 100G connectivity, whilst 54% are partnering with multiple public cloud providers for the same outcome. Zayo’s near-net expansion removes this need by delivering reliable, scalable connectivity for thousands more businesses near its fibre infrastructure.

Michael Katz, VP of Products and Technology, says, “Too many businesses rely on incumbent broadband services, which can significantly hinder performance and productivity. Our near-net expansion leaves this issue in the past for thousands more businesses throughout Europe. We will bring our suite of connectivity services to the front door for companies that have previously struggled with unreliable connectivity options, streamlining the process, and creating an environment where they can easily adopt cloud systems and innovative technologies to help their businesses thrive. Zayo designs, builds, and delivers the highest quality, low-latency networks to markets throughout Europe, and this is just another step forward in our continued expansion plans.”

Ian Redpath, Research Director at Omdia, says, “74% of enterprises need a 100G connection to support their own private and multiple public cloud data centres. Zayo’s near-net expansion extends fibre infrastructure directly into many more client sites, enabling 100Gbps high capacity, low latency, arterial connectivity required to support today’s modern, cloud-centric, IT infrastructure.”