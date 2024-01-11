CyrusOne has appointed Emma Fryer as Director of Public Policy, Europe. In this newly created role, Emma will be responsible for shaping and implementing the company’s policy and external affairs programme across core European markets including Germany, France, Spain, Ireland and the UK.

Emma brings extensive experience in the data centre industry, having worked on complex and long-term projects to ensure the industry is both sustainable and resilient. She has a strong network of connections within governments, national trade associations and industry relationships across Europe. The addition of Emma to the CyrusOne team exemplifies the company’s commitment to invest in top talent and reinforces its position at the forefront of the data centre industry.

“We couldn’t be more delighted that Emma is joining our team. She is an exceptional talent with a solid track record in both educating others on the vital role of data centres in our society and inspiring change. Her personal contributions to the industry are remarkable and we are excited for her to join us and continue that momentum,” comments Matt Pullen, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Europe at CyrusOne.

“Emma will be a great addition to the team and brings a wealth of understanding and relationships within the data centre sector. Europe is a critical market for CyrusOne and Emma’s appointment signifies our commitment to increased engagement with all stakeholders including communities,” adds Todd House, Senior Director, Global External Affairs.

Emma joins CyrusOne from ERM, where she was a partner specialising in data centre sustainability and resilience within its EMEA technology team. Emma spent over 13 years prior to that leading and negotiating data centre policy – acting as the conduit between the UK government and the data centre industry – in her role as associate director at techUK, where she also managed the UK Council of Data Centre Operators. During her tenure she delivered significant policy outcomes for the sector, including a Data Centre Climate Change Agreement which led to a 30% improvement in infrastructure efficiency. She subsequently made a significant impact during the COVID-19 pandemic achieving ‘key worker’ status for construction staff, alongside quarantine exemption for data centre operators and contractors. Emma has served on the Board of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact and is a member of the Infrastructure Masons Advisory Committee. She is an established author, speaker and thought leader in the data centre sector, who regularly produces industry reports, policy responses, white papers and more.

“I am excited to be joining CyrusOne at such a critical time for the data centre sector. The chance to join an organisation so respected in our industry and whose values align with my own is one I could not pass up,” shares Emma. “I look forward to working closely with our global leadership team to accelerate CyrusOne’s vision for a resilient, sustainable data industry.”