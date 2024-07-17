Nasuni, an enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, has unveiled the findings of its new industry research 2024 report, The Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage.

The research includes insights from over 1,000 IT purchasing decision-makers in the US, UK, and DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) on hybrid cloud, digital transformation, security, and artificial intelligence (AI).

David Grant, President of Nasuni, comments, “As hybrid cloud storage takes centre stage, organisations need strategies to capitalise on their most valuable asset: data. In tandem, they need strategies for addressing critical IT issues including ransomware attacks and the introduction of AI integrations to the market. Legacy storage solutions cannot keep up with these demands. Nasuni’s The Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage report gives organisations the necessary industry and peer insights to understand and take action in a rapidly evolving cloud landscape.”

Key takeaways:

• Cloud strategies are at the forefront of enterprise success: Enterprises are rapidly moving forward with rolling out or planning cloud-first initiatives (according to 97% of respondents) to help grow their businesses, which includes significant investments in data management, analytics, AI, and cybersecurity.

• Hybrid cloud is business critical for proper data management: While only 19% of companies have a hybrid cloud storage model, a staggering 65% plan to implement one within the next year. Of those currently using a hybrid cloud solution, 70% plan to upgrade within the next 18 months.

• Data recovery and security is a primary driver for cloud solutions: Data recovery is the number one priority for firms when faced with a ransomware attack, with 59% of organisations seeing cloud initiatives delivering better data security and disaster recovery time.

• The growing role of data intelligence and AI: Organisations are targeting advanced data management and visibility through AI (60%). However, the biggest roadblocks preventing organisations from either developing or implementing AI solutions are data privacy and security (42%) and skills shortages (35%).

Nasuni enables global organisations to transform file data into an asset that can deliver critical business insights by consolidating that data in a secure and versatile enterprise hybrid cloud platform. Through its strategic partnerships and long-standing alliances with the major cloud providers, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, the Nasuni File Data Platform is unlocking even greater efficiencies, reducing cost, and establishing a foundation for facilitating core enterprise AI use-cases.

Nasuni currently supports over 850 enterprise customers, including numerous Fortune 500, in more than 70 countries to scale, protect, and manage their data.

To download the full Era of Hybrid Cloud Storage report, click here.

For more from Nasuni, click here.