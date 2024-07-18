Corscale is moving closer to the opening of its initial 72MW data centre at Gainesville Crossing Data Campus in Virginia, US, following the successful integrated systems testing (IST) of the recently installed Airedale by Modine cooling solution.

Advising on all areas of design, installation and operations, Airedale by Modine has worked closely with Corscale and its approved contractors.to maximise system efficiencies. Following the approval of all four phases of IST testing, the specialist US commissioning agent appointed by Corscale has commended Airedale, noting that it has gone above and beyond its remit to drive optimisation and efficiency gains.

The independent commissioning agent was appointed to manage the testing and handover of this project, and it split the testing schedule into four 18MW data halls for increased scrutiny. With full expectation of the equipment to perform in all conditions, it put the fan wall units and chillers to the test in emergency simulations (for example, fast-start and sequencer testing).

For a fast-start test, the power is switched off and reinstated after 30 seconds by a generator. An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) restores the 18MW power feed in the data hall, whilst the chiller system has to return to full load and remove the build-up of heat that occurred in the 30 seconds downtime. Sequencer testing involves deliberately ‘failing’ a chiller to ensure the next chiller in the sequence handles the heat load. Other critical scenarios are also tested and reported back to both Corscale and the unnamed hyperscale client who will eventually lease the data centre space. The feedback from these reports has been exceptional, recognising Airedale’s expertise and willingness to drive efficiencies further.

Airedale was appointed by Corscale because of its innovative chiller economiser technology, paired with its in-depth knowledge and understanding of the data centre industry. The order for the first data centre at Gainesville Crossing data campus includes 56 OptiChill chillers, 256 AireWall fan wall units, and 8 SmartCool computer room air handling units, providing 72 MW of cooling.

Phase one of testing started at the back end of 2023, and with all four phases now completed and signed off, the data centre will soon be handed over to Corscale.

Nic Bustamante, Chief Technology Officer for Corscale, says, “We have been consistently reassured by Airedale’s technical expertise and commitment, seeing it go above and beyond, sharing its knowledge and experience with other specialist contractors to develop the most efficient and effective system for our clients.”

Rob Bedard, General Manager of Airedale by Modine North America, adds, “Working with Corscale is a privilege that allows us to form a collaborative working environment with its appointed agencies and end-user clients. Such transparency and ease of communication has afforded us all the opportunity to further enhance efficiencies and maximise opportunities for sustainability gains. We look forward to undertaking more great work with Corscale on this and future projects.”

