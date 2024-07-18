iManage has announced that it has expanded the data centre footprint that supports the iManage Cloud knowledge work platform by adding new data centres in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) built on Microsoft Azure.

The expansion allows iManage to better serve organisations that not only need the security, resilience, and performance of the iManage Cloud, but also need to keep their data in specific geographic locations due to data sovereignty requirements, client mandates, or other reasons.

The UAE data centre is operational with a number of clients already live, while the Swiss data centre is expected to go live in Q4 of this year. Client demand for this data centre is growing rapidly. Leading Swiss law firm, Oberson Abels, has already signed up for iManage Cloud to be delivered via the new Swiss data centre.

“Due to the nature of the clients we serve and the services we offer, data sovereignty is a top priority for us,” says Olivier Mermoud, CTO, Oberson Abels. “iManage Cloud already ticked all the right boxes for us around security and governance. By opening a new data centre in Switzerland, iManage has squarely addressed our data residency needs, ensuring that customer data never leaves the country – not even for indexing or processing.”

In addition to the ability to meet granular data sovereignty requirements, key benefits of the new iManage Cloud regional data centres in Switzerland and the UAE include:

• Enhanced performance. Customers in the region will experience faster response times and optimised performance, enabling them to manage their work product more efficiently.

• Robust security. iManage continues to uphold the highest standards of data security, leveraging Microsoft Azure’s advanced security features to safeguard sensitive information.

• Scalability. With Microsoft Azure’s scalable infrastructure, iManage can accommodate the evolving needs of its customers, allowing them to grow and adapt effortlessly.

“We understand that in certain markets, data sovereignty requirements are highly specific,” says Chris RuBert, Executive Vice President of Cloud Operations & Support Services, at iManage.

“Leveraging the advanced infrastructure of Microsoft Azure allows us to create a global network of data centres to better support our customers and meet their needs. With our data centres in Switzerland and the UAE, we are giving customers access to the knowledge work platform they depend on while providing them with more options around where their data is domiciled.”