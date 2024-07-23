Pulsant, a leading edge infrastructure provider, has opened the doors on its newly refurbished Croydon data centre, showcasing a client-centric design aimed at boosting productivity and on-site efficiency.

The site is the first of the Pulsant sites to undergo a redesign, based on client feedback and user group insights, with a roll-out planned to other sites in its nationwide platformEDGE network.

Speaking on the Croydon data centre redesign, Ben Cranham, Chief Operating Officer, Pulsant, comments, “Often, data centres are designed with little thought for the human experience of working alongside critical infrastructure. By incorporating our client feedback into every aspect of our redesign process, we’ve worked hard to create a space that enables us to work better together. The newly designed space offers an improved working environment for our clients, as well as our team.”

To ensure the new site infrastructure met requirements, Pulsant undertook a series of customer journey mapping sessions to gain a deeper understanding of their issues and priorities. Based on these insights, Pulsant has crafted a space that prioritises ease of navigation, enhanced amenities, and streamlined processes. The redesign underscores Pulsant’s focus on continuous service excellence improvement.

Key features of the revamped Croydon data centre include:

More efficient navigation: A zonal system with more than 40 signs has been introduced to help simplify wayfinding and improve on-site client productivity

Enhanced on-site amenities: Further investment in client breakout areas to more easily take calls, as well as relax and unwind

Meeting rooms: All meeting spaces have been fully fitted with AV equipment and free guest Wi-Fi for use by visiting clients

Electric vehicle charging: In line with Pulsant’s sustainability commitments, EV charging points have been added for clients

Upgraded build room: Technical space has been fitted out with individual build bays featuring test PDUs, tools and equipment to aid set up and testing before deploying into the data halls

Streamlined site access: Site security protocols improved to allow more efficient movement around the site.

Ben concludes, “It was important to us to engage with our clients, who use the facility every day, to understand their needs and challenges and use those insights to shape and deliver a better onsite experience to them. I feel sure our new site design would enable them to focus on what matters most: achieving their business objectives with speed and precision.”

For more from Pulsant, click here.