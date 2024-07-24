Open Innovation AI, an AI orchestration platform provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with AMD, the high performance and adaptive computing leader. As part of this programme, Open Innovation AI intends to utilise AMD Instinct GPUs to advance AI model development and deployment.

Combining AMD Instinct data centre GPU technology with Open Innovation AI’s orchestration platform, the programme will explore deployment of end-to-end AI solutions, which drive optimised, scalable and efficient AI adoption across industry verticals.

The collaboration plans to bring together technological and industry expertise from Open Innovation AI and AMD. Both Open Innovation AI and AMD are committed to pushing the boundaries of both AI hardware and software, delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers and partners.

Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO and Cofounder of Open Innovation AI, comments, “Open Innovation AI’s platform brings a new level of flexibility and performance to AI workloads. By integrating our technology with AMD high-performance GPUs, we can offer unmatched efficiency and innovation to our customers,”

Zaid Ghattas, Regional Manager CEEMETA of AMD, adds, “AI is defining the next era of computing, and this is just the beginning. Collaborating with leading AI orchestration providers like Open Innovation AI is a key step in our strategy to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that will drive significant advancements in the industry.”

