365 Data Centers, a provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services, has announced the continued expansion of its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network-as-a-Service provider (NaaS).

Megaport has broadened its 365 footprint by adding a Point-of-Presence at 365’s Boca Raton, Florida data centre, further enhancing public cloud and other connectivity solutions available to 365’s Southeast customers. 365 customers now have additional, on-demand, connectivity options to all the major public cloud hyperscalers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud, and IBM Cloud.

“Integrating Megaport’s advanced connectivity solutions into our Boca Raton data centre is a natural progression of our partnership and network-centric strategy,” says Bob DeSantis, CEO at 365 Data Centers. “When added to Megaport’s presence in our Atlanta market data centre, this deployment fortifies our joint Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offerings in the Southeast and complements our partnership in several of our Northeast and Southwest market data centres. Megaport’s growing presence with 365 significantly enhances the public cloud connectivity options available to our customers.”

Michael Reid, CEO at Megaport, adds, “Our expanded partnership with 365 Data Centers reinforces both companies’ commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that businesses of all sizes in all locations can leverage the latest network technology to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

